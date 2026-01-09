Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Finds twine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trocheck scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Trocheck has six goals and five assists over his last 10 outings. The 32-year-old center continues to make an all-around impact with both offense and physical play. He's up to 11 goals, 26 points, 54 shots on net, 104 hits, 25 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 31 appearances this season, mainly in a top-six role.
