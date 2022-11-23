Trocheck scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Trocheck tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally. This was his first contest with a single point since Oct. 20 -- he had three multi-point efforts and 11 empty scoring lines in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old center is up to seven tallies, seven helpers, 70 shots on net, 61 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 20 outings.