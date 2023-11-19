Trocheck delivered a trio of apples Saturday in a 5-3 win over New Jersey.
His scoring streak stands at five games and 10 points, including seven assists. Overall, he has 14 points, incluing 10 helpers, in 15 games. Trocheck is centering stud Artemi Panarin, who is on a season-long scoring streak, and Alexis Lafreniere, who seems to be finally stepping up into an offensive role befitting a top pick. This trio has been excellent.
More News
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Supplies assist•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Three-point night against Wild•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Two goals in win•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Supplies power-play assist•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Draws power-play helper•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Posts game-winning goal•