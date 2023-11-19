Trocheck delivered a trio of apples Saturday in a 5-3 win over New Jersey.

His scoring streak stands at five games and 10 points, including seven assists. Overall, he has 14 points, incluing 10 helpers, in 15 games. Trocheck is centering stud Artemi Panarin, who is on a season-long scoring streak, and Alexis Lafreniere, who seems to be finally stepping up into an offensive role befitting a top pick. This trio has been excellent.