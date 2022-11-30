Trocheck will be a game-time decision against Ottawa on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Trocheck was on the ice for Wednesday's game-day skate but didn't participate in line rushes. In his last 10 appearances, the 29-year-old center has tallied four goals on 32 shots and two assists, including five power-play points. If Trocheck is unable to play, Vitali Kravtsov figures to jump back into the lineup, possibly in a third-line role.