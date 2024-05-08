Trocheck scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina.

Trocheck was able to find a rebound in front of Frederik Andersen before he buried the puck five-hole to win the game for New York. Trocheck also registered a primary assist on Chris Kreider's third-period tally to go along with six shots on goal, one blocked shot and three hits. Furthermore, the 30-year-old skated the most of any player on either team in Tuesday's game with a whopping 35:21 of ice time. Trocheck is up to five goals and five assists in six appearances so far this postseason.