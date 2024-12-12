Trocheck logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and five PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Trocheck has four goals and four assists over his last seven outings. He got the puck to Adam Fox, who fired home a long-range empty-netter, which ended up being the game-winner in Wednesday's contest. Trocheck is up to 18 points (six on the power play), 71 shots on net, 91 hits, 25 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 28 contests while serving in a top-six role.