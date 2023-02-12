Trocheck registered two assists in a 6-2 win over Carolina on Saturday.

Trocheck has 15 goals and 39 points in 53 games this season. This was his second straight two-point game, and he extended his scoring streak to three contests. This was also Trocheck's second game against the Hurricanes since leaving Carolina as an unrestricted free agent over the summer of 2022. Trocheck was held off the scoresheet in his previous meeting against the Hurricanes on Jan. 3.