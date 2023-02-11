Trocheck had a goal and an assist in the Rangers' 6-3 win over Seattle on Friday.
Trocheck's marker came at 14:29 of the first period and extended the Rangers' lead to 3-0. He's up to 15 goals and 37 points in 52 contests this season. Trocheck has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last four contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Has two-point game Friday•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Picks up two helpers in loss•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Collects power-play marker•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Contributes two points Monday•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Unfazed by demotion•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Logs two points in win•