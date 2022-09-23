Trocheck will get the first opportunity to replace the departed Ryan Strome on the Rangers first power play according to Vincent Mercogliano of northjersey.com.

Trocheck should get first pp time with Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Adam Fox and that should only help his fantasy value. Trocheck had 21 goals and 30 assists with 185 hits in 81 games with Carolina last season and could top the 60 point mark this season with New York.