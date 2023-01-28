Trocheck contributed a goal and an assist in the Rangers' 4-1 win against Vegas on Friday.
Trocheck's marker came at 19:17 of the first period and proved to be the game-winner. He has 14 goals and 34 points in 49 games in 2022-23. Trocheck was limited to just two assists over his previous 10 contests.
