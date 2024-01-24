Trocheck supplied an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Trocheck has gone eight games without a multi-point effort, but he's still produced three goals and two assists in that span. The center hit a couple of milestones Tuesday, with his helper being his 30th of the campaign and the 300th of his career. He's added 15 goals, 116 shots on net, 64 hits, 43 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 47 appearances in a second-line role.