Trocheck (undisclosed) will suit up in Monday's home matchup against the Blues, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Trocheck was classified as a game-time decision earlier Monday, but he'll be available for this cross-conference game. The right-shot center will center the second line between Artemi Panarin and Jonny Brodzinski on Monday. Trocheck has recorded three goals, seven points, 35 hits and a minus-1 rating across nine appearances in 2025-26.

