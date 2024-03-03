Trocheck scored two goals Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto.

Trocheck's second goal tied the game with just 1:07 remaining. With Igor Shesterkin on the bench for an extra attacker, Trocheck pounded in a rebound at the side of the net. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last two games, and 11 points, including seven goals, and 27 shots, in his last eight games. If he can continue his current pace, Trocheck will challenge his career mark in points (75) set in 2017-18.