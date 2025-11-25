Trocheck scored a goal, served two PIM and dished out four hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Trocheck tallied the lone goal of the second period to level the score at one apiece. With the twine finder, he is up to four goals, eight points, 12 shots on net and 39 hits through 10 games this season. The 32-year-old center has sparked the Rangers' offense since his return to the lineup with at least one point in five of his last eight games. He should continue to see top-six minutes up the center of the ice and should provide a steady source of hits the rest of the season. Trocheck is a strong file in most fantasy formats with an added boost in banger leagues.