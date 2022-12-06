Trocheck recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over St. Louis.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead in the second period, deflecting an Artemi Panarin shot past Jordan Binnington. The 29-year-old center also tallied a power-play assist on Adam Fox's goal in the opening frame. Trocheck has been somewhat inconsistent offensively in his first year with New York though he tends to add points in bunches. Monday's two-point showing was his sixth multi-point performance on the season giving Trocheck nine goals and eight assists through 27 games.