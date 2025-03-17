Trocheck logged an assist and five hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.
Trocheck has three goals and five assists over his last eight contests. The 31-year-old center continues to produce offense with a steady stream of shots and hits in a top-line role. For the season, he's up to 20 goals, 26 helpers, 171 shots, 188 hits, 69 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 68 appearances.
