Trocheck scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Trocheck cashed in on a feed from Artemi Panarin, ending a back-and-forth game 24 seconds into overtime. This was Trocheck's second game in a row with a goal, and he has five tallies and five assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, the center continues to be a reliable all-around option with 22 goals, 52 points, 185 shots on net, 207 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 75 appearances.