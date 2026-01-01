Trocheck scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Trocheck's goal tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. He ended December on a high note with four goals and three assists over his last seven contests, though he still hasn't had a point streak longer than three games since late November. The 32-year-old center is at nine goals, 22 points, 48 shots on net, 96 hits, 22 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 28 appearances, making him a decent all-around option in fantasy.