Trocheck had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Trocheck redirected a point shot past Samuel Montembeault at 10:28 of the second period. And he got the assist when he pushed the puck forward on a face-off and then passed quickly to Artemi Panarin, who cut the score to 3-2. Little surprise on that move - he's among the NHL's very best at the face-off dot this season with a 61.9 winning percentage. Trocheck has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last four games, and his 38 points, including 28 helpers, in 38 games put him on a career pace.