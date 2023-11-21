Trocheck scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-3 road loss against the Stars.

Trocheck opened the scoring at 16:25 of the first period on the man advantage with helpers from Chris Kreider and Erik Gustafsson, but the Rangers were unable to hold the lead. He ended up with a minus-3 rating, two shots on goal and a blocked shot while winning eight of his 17 faceoff opportunities in 19:22 of ice time. Trocheck has four goals and 11 points during his six-game point streak. He'll look to extend the point streak in Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.