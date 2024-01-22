Trocheck scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Sunday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Trocheck opened the floodgates for the Rangers, scoring the first goal for his team on the power play with assists from Chris Kreider and Adam Fox. His goal from the slot cut the lead to 2-1 and New York scored four more goals in the third period to put the Ducks away for good. With the goal, Trocheck now has 15 points (seven goals and eight assists) in his past 12 games while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time. The Rangers continue their road trip on Tuesday in San Jose.