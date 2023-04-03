Trocheck tallied two assists with four shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The 29-year-old assisted on K'Andre Miller's first-period goal followed by another in the third period. Trocheck has 12 points in his last 12 appearances with five multi-point performances during that stretch. He has 61 points in his first year as a Ranger, his best offensive performance since the 2017-18 season.