Trocheck logged two assists in Sunday's 6-5 win over San Jose.

Trocheck grabbed an assist on Artemi Panarin's tally in the first period before helping Panarin finish off a hat trick with his second assist in the third. The 30-year-old Trocheck now has five points (a goal and four assists) in his last two games, as he continues to display impressive chemistry with Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere on New York's second line. Overall, Trocheck is up to six goals and 22 points through 23 games this season.