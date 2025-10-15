Trocheck (upper body) was put on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Trocheck was already termed as week-to-week, and his placement on LTIR rules him out until at least Nov. 1 against Seattle. Trocheck was playing primarily alongside Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere before the injury. With Trocheck on the shelf, Mika Zibanejad has been serving on that line.