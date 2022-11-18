Trocheck scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Trocheck has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of the last nine games, but both of those instances have been mutli-point performances. He did his damage on the power play Thursday, including the game-tying goal with 1:54 left in regulation. The center has six tallies, seven assists, 64 shots on net, 56 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 18 contests. The shot volume is the most impressive part, but he hasn't converted as well as we're accustomed to seeing, though that does leave some room for growth in his offense.