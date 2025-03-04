Trocheck picked up an assist and had three shots on goal in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Islanders.

Like many on the Rangers, this season has been tough on Trocheck, but perhaps the 31-year-old is shaking off the early struggles. With an assist on Artemi Panarin's empty-net goal, Trocheck has recorded seven points in his last 10 games. Given his status as the top-line center between offensive talents Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere, and a member of the team's top power-play unit, that warrants consideration in most formats.