Trocheck recorded two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Trocheck grabbed a helper on Chris Kreider's opening tally in the first period before setting up Kreider again on an odd-man rush in the third. Trocheck now has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his last seven contests as he extends his scoring streak to five games. The 29-year-old center is up to 11 goals and 16 assists through his first 34 games with the Rangers.