Trocheck recorded two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.
Trocheck grabbed a helper on Chris Kreider's opening tally in the first period before setting up Kreider again on an odd-man rush in the third. Trocheck now has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his last seven contests as he extends his scoring streak to five games. The 29-year-old center is up to 11 goals and 16 assists through his first 34 games with the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Collects power-play marker•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Contributes two points Monday•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Unfazed by demotion•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Logs two points in win•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Game-time call versus Sens•