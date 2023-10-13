Trocheck led New York's forwards in both shots (four) and TOI (18:32) in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Trocheck failed to get on the scoresheet but rounded out his stat line with two PIM and one hit. Despite being the nominal third-line center at even strength, Trocheck was the Rangers' busiest forward in the team's first game under coach Peter Laviolette, thanks to extensive usage on the penalty kill and top power-play unit. Trocheck had 22 goals and 42 assists in his first year with the Rangers last season and remains a key fixture in New York's lineup.