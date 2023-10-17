Trocheck was credited with the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 win against the Coyotes.

Trocheck and the Rangers took advantage of a Matt Dumba cross-checking call, notching a power-play goal at 8:26 of the third period. That's all Igor Shesterkin needed, as the Blueshirts held on for the one-goal win. Trocheck finished with three shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit in his 17:09 of ice time.