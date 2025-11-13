Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Pots first two goals of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trocheck scored two goals in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning.
Goals in the second and third periods gave the Rangers some breathing room after they emerged from a wild first frame with a 4-3 lead. Trocheck has returned to the lineup with a bang following a month-long absence due to an upper-body injury, producing back-to-back multi-point performances, and through three games on the season he's delivered two goals and five points.
