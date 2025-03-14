Trocheck scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Trocheck opened the scoring at 6:45 of the second period. The 31-year-old center had gone 11 games without a goal, though he still racked up seven assists, 28 shots on net and 27 hits in that span to stay productive for fantasy managers. For the season, he has 18 goals, 43 points, 168 shots on net, 183 hits, 68 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 66 appearances. He's not going to be anywhere near his point totals from the last two years (64 and 77), but he continues to see plenty of time in a top-six role.