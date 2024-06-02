Trocheck supplied a helper in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Trocheck had the primary assist on Artemi Panarin's marker late in the third period which cut Florida's lead to one. Trocheck did not record a shot on goal Saturday but he did have a whopping 10 hits and a plus-1 rating in 23:59 of ice time, the most of any Ranger forward. The 30-year-old center had a fantastic postseason, concluding with eight goals and 20 points in 16 appearances. Trocheck doubled up on his previous career high in the playoffs -- he recorded 10 points during the 2021-22 season with Carolina.