Trocheck registered a first-period goal and an assist Monday, leading the Rangers to a 6-4 victory over the Ducks.

Trocheck came out with authority. The 29-year-old center opened Monday with two points in the opening 13:10. He scored a power-play goal at 7:34 and earned an assist on Mika Zibanejad's goal nearly six minutes later. Trocheck finished with five shots on goal, two hits, and a minus-2 rating.