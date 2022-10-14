Trocheck on Thursday collected two points as the Rangers topped the Wild 7-3.

Trocheck, who was held scoreless during his Rangers debut last Tuesday, showed off the skill he displayed early in his career with the Panthers, connecting on a goal and an assist Thursday. In dominant three seasons with the Panthers (2015-18), Trocheck proved to be one of the NHL's top forwards, collecting 79 goals. However, he failed to top 21 tallies over the past four campaigns. With something to prove, the second-line center appears to be developing chemistry with regular linemates Alexis Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin.