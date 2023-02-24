Trocheck scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Trocheck forced a turnover in the offensive zone before beating Ville Husso with a wrist shot to tie the game 1-1 in the second period. It's the second straight game where Trocheck has scored the Rangers' only goal. The 29-year-old center has been productive recently, recording 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last 12 games. Trocheck is up to 17 goals and 27 assists through 58 games this season. He should continue to offer some scoring upside while centering Artemi Panarin and Vladimir Tarasenko on New York's second line.