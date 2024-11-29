Trocheck found the back of the net in the Rangers' 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

Trocheck cut the Flyers' lead in half with his marker midway through the second frame, but that's all the Rangers managed to get past goaltender Ivan Fedotov. Trocheck has five goals and 11 points in 22 appearances in 2024-25. His goal snapped his six-game scoring drought.