Trocheck scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Trocheck got the Rangers on the board early in the third period, burying a rebound to tie the game 1-1. The goal is Trocheck's first point through four games in the postseason, though he's been providing a physical presence with 14 hits and six blocked shots. The 29-year-old center tallied 22 goals and 64 points in a solid debut season with the Rangers.