Trocheck scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

Trocheck ended an 11-game goal drought with his tally at 9:13 of the third period that set the Rangers on the comeback trail. During his slump, he still managed seven assists and 22 shots on net, though he also went minus-7. The center continues to offer well-rounded production for fantasy managers while seeing time in all situations. He's at six goals, 17 points, 40 shots on net, 86 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 23 appearances this season, which is in line with his typical scoring pace, though the raw numbers are down due to an upper-body injury that cost him a month earlier in the campaign.