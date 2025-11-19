Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores late in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trocheck scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Trocheck has three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The center's tally got the Rangers back within a goal late in the third period Tuesday, but they couldn't get an equalizer. For the season, Trocheck has six points, nine shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances.
