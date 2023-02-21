Trocheck scored a goal on eight shots and added five PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Trocheck was the team's leader in many areas Monday -- he had a game-high shot total and he was the only Ranger to solve Connor Hellebuyck. The 29-year-old Trocheck also fought Sam Gagner in the first period. Since the start of February, Trocheck has two goals, seven assists, 26 shots and a plus-7 rating through eight games. He's up to 16 tallies, 43 points, 173 shots, 43 PIM and 137 hits through 57 outings overall.