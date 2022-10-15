Trocheck posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Trocheck served up a pass for Dryden Hunt to roof for the Rangers' lone tally early in the third period. While he went scoreless in his Rangers debut, Trocheck has picked up a goal and two assists over the last two games to mark a productive start of the year. He's added 12 shots, a plus-1 rating and two PIM while centering the second line between Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere.