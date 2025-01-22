Trocheck notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Trocheck ended a four-game slump with the helper on Alexis Lafreniere's opening goal late in the first period. The 31-year-old Trocheck hadn't had a drought that long since going six contests without a point from Nov. 17-27. The center is up to 14 goals, 16 helpers, 124 shots on net, 137 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 47 outings overall.