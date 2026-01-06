Trocheck scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Trocheck's point streak is up to four games (two goals, three assists). He's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine outings as well, providing stability for the Rangers in a top-six role. The veteran center now has 10 goals, 25 points, 51 shots on net, 100 hits, 24 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 30 appearances.