Trocheck logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Trocheck extended his point streak to four games with the helper. In that span, he's produced three goals and four assists. The 30-year-old center is up to 11 points, 25 shots on net, 20 hits, 13 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests. He continues to play on the second line between Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere while Filip Chytil (upper body) is on injured reserve.