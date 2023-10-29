Trocheck notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Trocheck has earned an assist in each of the last two games. Three of his four points this season have come with the man advantage. The center also has 15 PIM, 11 hits, 14 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through eight contests. He continues to play in a middle-six role, though his ice time has dipped below 17 minutes just once this season.