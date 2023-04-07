Trocheck scored a power-play goal in the Rangers' 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Trocheck didn't record a goal over his previous four games, but he did have two assists in that span. Through 79 appearances this season, Trocheck has contributed 21 goals and 62 points, including 17 points with the man advantage. He wasn't credited with a hit Thursday, keeping his campaign total at 180, but with three contests left on the Rangers' schedule, the 29-year-old forward might still surpass his career high of 185, which was set in 2021-22.