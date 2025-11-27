Trocheck scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Trocheck's tally 45 seconds into the third period stood as the game-winner. He's scored in consecutive contests and has three goals and a helper over his last five outings. On the year, the 32-year-old center is up to nine points, 14 shots on net, 43 hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances, offering strong all-around production for fantasy.