Trocheck scored two goals on three shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Trocheck stretched the lead to 3-0 at 14:38 of the third period, and he added a shorthanded empty-netter just over two minutes later. This performance secured the fourth straight 20-goal campaign for Trocheck, who has reached that mark in seven of his 12 NHL seasons. He's at 45 points (10 on the power play, three shorthanded), 171 shots on net, 183 hits, 68 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 67 outings in 2024-25.