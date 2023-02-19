Trocheck recorded two assists in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary on Saturday.
Trocheck's second helper was recorded while the Rangers had the man advantage. He has 15 goals and 42 points in 56 games this season, including 15 power-play points. The 29-year-old has contributed a goal and eight points over his last six contests.
