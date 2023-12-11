Trocheck picked up three assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

Two of Trocheck's helpers came on the power play, setting up Mika Zibanejad in the second period and Jonny Brodzinski's tally in the third, before adding a third assist on a late Will Cuylle goal. The 30-year-old Trocheck continues to excel as a playmaker, recording eight assists in his last five contests. He's up to 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) through 26 games this season.